Former Miss Hastings 2024 Danielle Evans competes for Miss Sussex & Kent 2025

Excitement is brewing in Hastings as former Miss Hastings 2024, Danielle Evans, prepares to compete for the title of Miss Sussex/Kent 2025. This prestigious pageant not only offers the chance to win the regional crown but also a coveted spot in the upcoming 80th Miss Great Britain competition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle, 28, a Marketing Executive from Hastings, is determined to leverage her platform to make a positive impact. Since her reign as Miss Hastings, she has been actively involved in community outreach programs, using her voice to support causes close to her heart.

“I’m thrilled to take this next step in my journey,” Danielle expressed. “Competing for Miss Sussex/Kent allows me to continue my advocacy work and connect with other passionate individuals who want to make a difference in their communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Miss Sussex & Kent pageant is scheduled for June 22, 2025, at Eastwell Manor in Kent. Contestants will be judged on a range of criteria, including their dedication to social causes, grace, elegance and decorum. The winner will not only earn the title but also represent the region in the Miss Great Britain competition later that year.

Miss Hastings 2024, Danielle Evans

As she embarks on this exciting new chapter, Danielle remains focused on her mission to inspire change and encourage young women to pursue their dreams. Her journey highlights the evolving nature of pageantry, where beauty and social responsibility go hand in hand.

With the countdown to the Miss Sussex & Kent pageant underway, the Hastings community eagerly anticipates Danielle’s next steps. As she competes for the title and a chance to represent Sussex at Miss Great Britain, all eyes will be on this remarkable young woman who is dedicated to making a difference.