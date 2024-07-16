Former WWE champion coming to Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the biggest names in UK wrestling is heading to Worthing next month.

Former WWE NXT title-holder Joel Redman is set to top the bill when the town has its first August summer grappling spectacular for nine years.

Redman, who shot to universal fame in the States as Oliver Grey, will be in action against the giant “Man Mountain of the Ring” Karl Atlas, one of the notorious tag team known as The Beards.

The bout, at the Charmandean Centre on August 13, will be for the Premier Wrestling Federation heavyweight championship.

Joel Redman.

For Redman, who cut his teeth on Premier Promotions shows in Worthing, the contest will signal the return to his old stamping ground, although this will be his debut at the Charmandean, which played to sell-out crowds throughout the winter season.

Another international star making his first appearance at Worthing’s top wrestling venue will be New Zealand champion Spartan, who jets in later this month for a short UK tour.

Also lined up to appear are Wade Fitzgerald, one of the country’s top lightweight stars whose CV includes appearances in Japan, and two reigning PWF title-holders, local favourites David Lovejoy and Cameron.

Tickets, including reserved seating, free parking and discounts for advance bookings, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366.