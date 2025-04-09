Formula 1 joins Festival of Speed’s celebration of 75 years of World Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Goodwood is delighted to announce that Formula 1 will be officially represented at this year’s Festival of Speed, presenting a show-stopping celebration of 75 years of the sport’s World Championship.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its launch in 1950, the Formula 1 World Championship has represented the absolute pinnacle of motor racing and Goodwood’s celebration of the sport’s 75th anniversary will pay homage to its long and illustrious history.

The celebration will be broken down into the following six classes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prologue will look back beyond 1950, to the inaugural AIACR Manufacturers’ World Championship of 1925, showcasing Grand Prix racing before the creation of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Formula 1 at the 2021 Festival of Speed.

The Pioneers will chart the first decade of the Formula 1 World Championship, when it grew from humble beginnings to become the most coveted prize in motorsport.

The Innovators will celebrate the series’ rich history of technical innovation, with teams and designers always looking to gain an advantage over their rivals.

The Underdogs is dedicated to lesser-known names – some of whom conquered seemingly insurmountable odds; others who dropped out of the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Champions will focus on drivers, teams, and cars that have claimed the ultimate prize, with at least eight World Champions scheduled to attend.

The Teams will welcome the sport’s current teams, drivers, and cars.

Fittingly, it will be the largest celebration ever staged at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and will take over the event, with nearly 100 Formula 1 cars, special moments on the track and on the balcony of Goodwood House, and a host of famous faces – from drivers and team members to designers and the architects of the sport.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO, Formula 1 said: “We are thrilled to be working with Goodwood to present this celebration of 75 years of the Formula 1 World Championship at the Festival of Speed. The Duke and his team have an incredible ability to bring the past, present and future of motorsport to life, and I look forward to joining them as we celebrate this landmark anniversary together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL founder of the Goodwood Festival of Speed said: “Our celebration of 75 years of the Formula World Championship is evolving rapidly and I’m delighted that Formula 1 will be joining us at the Festival of Speed in July. Stefano and the team at F1 are hugely supportive of our efforts to create an incredibly special experience for fans, who should stay tuned for details of drivers and teams attending!”

Further details on the celebration, including cars, drivers, teams and balcony moments, will be made in the coming months.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday tickets are now sold out, with limited Thursday tickets remaining at goodwood.com