Four stunning West Sussex National Garden Scheme gardens opening on August bank holiday weekend.

The owners of these fabulous gardens will generously welcome visitors from all over the county and beyond. Money raised from the entrance fees and teas will help to support thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers.

Shalford House, Kingsley Green

A garden designer and plantsman’s garden set in 40 acres with 10 acres of well maintained gardens created over the past 30 years under new ownership for the past 5 years. Herbaceous and mixed borders with walled garden and large Alitex greenhouse. Various ponds with koi carp and a 120-metre spring fed rill planted with Iris sibirica, hostas, primula and polygonatum, which meanders down the sloping garden to a lake and waterfall towards a woodland dell with many shade loving plants.

The large woodland garden has bark paths and many mature trees with many varieties of Acer, Cornus kousa, Styrax, and Hydrangea. Newly planted sunken garden with many hot coloured plants including Dahlias, Canna, Helianthus, and Hemerocallis, alongside Grasses and annuals. Formal terraced areas around the house with pots and views down the valley to the lake.

The new barn serves home-made teas in a very quiet tranquil setting. There are various gazebo’s, summerhouse and seating areas all around the garden to sit and enjoy the views. A further 30 acres of well maintained woodland, arboretum with beech trees, bluebells, large lake and wildlife pond. This area can be used to have picnics.

The Beeches, Haslemere

The 3-acre garden was professionally designed 20 years ago and has matured and evolved. Initially it was prone to being eaten by deer but has been fenced for the last 5 years which has enabled plants and trees to fully establish. Due to a high water table the garden and in particular the wood are prone to be wet for much of the winter, but Hydrangeas have thrived in these damp conditions and bring colour (predominantly white, blue, purple and pink) in July and August.

The original low Buxus hedging has been successfully replaced with Euonymus Green Spire. The 5-acre wood was cleared in part about 6 years ago, taking out about 150 self seeded trees and planting new (Cornus Kousa) which has provided a view from the terracing around the house. Other additions in the last few years include a small kitchen garden and a pond.

The Folly, Chichester

Colourful cottage garden surrounding a C16 period house (not open), set in pretty downland village of Charlton, close to Levin Down Nature Reserve. Herbaceous borders well-stocked with a wide range of plants. Variety of perennials, grasses, annuals and shrubs to provide long season of colour and interest. Old well. Busy bees.

Durrance Manor, Shipley

This 2-acre garden surrounding a medieval hall house (not open) with Horsham stone roof, enjoys uninterrupted views over a ha-ha of the South Downs and Chanctonbury Ring. There are many different gardens here, Japanese inspired gardens, a large pond, wildflower meadow and orchard, colourful long borders and vegetable garden. There is also a Monet style bridge over a pond with water lilies.

Shalford House Square Drive Kingsley Green, Haslemere GU27 3LW and The Beeches Square Drive Haslemere, GU27 3LW are open on Sunday, August 24 from 1pm to 5.30pm. The admission fee is £8 for both gardens, children go free. Home-made teas served at Shalford House.

The Folly Charlton Chichester, Sussex PO18 0HU is open for the National Garden Scheme Sunday, August 24, 2pm – 4.30pm. Admission £5 children free. Home-made teas.

Durrance Manor Smithers Hill Lane Shipley, Sussex RH13 8PE is open for the National Garden Scheme Monday, August 25, 12pm – 6pm. Admission £8 children free. Home-made teas. Refreshments in aid of St Mary's Church, Shipley

All four gardens can be booked in advance on the NGS website or you can pay on the day. NB Occasionally garden openings have to be cancelled. Always check on the NGS website beforehand.

The National Garden Scheme

With record donations in 2024, the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to the major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by the funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. The funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with community gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

