Free children's Halloween Garden Trail at Notcutts Garden Pride Garden Centre, Ditchling
General Manager of Notcutts Garden Pride Garden Centre said: “We’re looking forward to seeing families enjoy our Halloween trail this year. It’s a free, family friendly activity that combines adventure with a touch of seasonal fun, making it the perfect way to spend time together over half term.”
Alongside the Halloween trail, Notcutts offers plenty to discover, from colourful autumn displays to seasonal home and garden accessories. Afterwards, families can unwind in the restaurant, and choose from our new autumn winter menu of freshly prepared seasonal meals, cakes and snacks, and even a special hot meal deal for younger guests.
The Halloween trail is suitable for children of all ages, with no advance booking required. Simply pick up an entry form for each child upon arrival and set out to find the characters hidden throughout the garden centre. All completed forms will be entered for the chance to win a children’s prize bundle.
Visit Notcutts Garden Pride, Common Lane, Ditchling, West Sussex, BN6 8TN.
Garden Pride is one of 19 Notcutts Garden Centres nationwide. For more information, call 01273 846844 or visit www.notcutts.co.uk.