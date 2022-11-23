Boxgrove Village Hall - The St, Boxgrove, Chichester PO18 0EECarols & festive music: RefreshmentsAll welcome: FREE admission with voluntary donations for Dementia SupportDementia Supports mission is to help as many people as possible navigate the journey of dementia, both pre- and post- diagnosis, supporting family, friends, and carers.
Free Christmas Concert in Boxgrove in aid of Dementia Support
Chichester Community Choir with Upbeat Singers, presents 'Somewhere In My Memory' Christmas Concert In aid of Dementia Support Date: December 2nd Time: 7pm-9pm Doors open at 6.30pm