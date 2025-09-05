Free community anti-racism conference in Horsham to mark Black History Month 2025

By Vivian OkezeTirado
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 10:20 BST
The 2nd Annual Community Anti-Racism Conference, part of UK Black History Month 2025 in taking place in Horsham. Do register to attend! • Event: 2nd Annual Community Anti-Racism Conference, Horsham, West Sussex • Date: Friday 10th October 2025 10:00 am – 1:00 pm • Where: Roffey Millennium Hall, Horsham, West Sussex. • Registration Cost: Free • What to expect: Skill-building workshop, dialogue, great speakers sharing their stories and perspectives, refreshments, CPD certificate on request. Register on Eventbrite - Link below

The 2nd Annual Community Anti-Racism Conference, part of UK Black History Month 2025 in Horsham is completely FREE to Attend! Please spread the word!

Join Vivian Okeze - Tirado, Horsham resident, national award-winning social work leader, social justice advocate, author, and qualified practice educator. An experienced Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) specialist trainer and consultant.

Following last year's success, deep reflection, valuable feedback and conversations with stakeholders, I made this important decision to facilitate this event for free.

Free Community Anti-racism Conference in Horshamplaceholder image
Free Community Anti-racism Conference in Horsham

❓Why?

Firstly, it reflects my passion, commitment, and values in ensuring that this vital conversation around anti-racism remains accessible and inclusive for everyone willing to engage and learn.

Secondly, this demonstrates that it is not just an event, but a shared commitment to learning, unlearning, and building stronger, more united communities.

Thirdly, with everything happening in our nation right now, misinformation, division, and rising tensions, one thing is crystal clear: The urgent need for inclusive and anti-discriminatory education.

2nd Annual Community Antiracism conference to mark Black History Month 2025 - Freeplaceholder image
2nd Annual Community Antiracism conference to mark Black History Month 2025 - Free
See Eventbrite link for booking below - Please note that registration is mandatory if attending. First come, first serve!

We can’t wait to welcome you to what promises to be an inspiring and impactful day.

Please note that we are still looking for partners and sponsors to join us in bringing this important community event to life. If you or your organisation would like to stand with us and support, please reach out, I’d love to hear from you.

Conference Host - Horsham resident, Author, Advocate, DEI Trainer & Consultant, Vivian Okeze -Tirado.placeholder image
Conference Host - Horsham resident, Author, Advocate, DEI Trainer & Consultant, Vivian Okeze -Tirado.

Let’s Come Together, Talk, Learn, and Take Action to Change.

Eventbrite Link for registration:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-anti-racism-conference-tickets-1461633939459

See you there!

