Free computer check up day extended

Computers for Charities free community computer check up day for people & organisations across the Eastbourne area, have been extended to cover the month of August given such demand for advice & support

Individuals & Organisations are welcome to bring their Laptops & Desktops in, to the charities workshop for a free computer check-up & Windows 11 assessment, whilst also gaining valuable free advice from CfC’s skilled volunteer workforce.

Simon Rooksby Chairman CfC says. “We remain overwhelmed with the interest from local people and organisations by staging such drop-ins. Despite so many of us now surrounded by tech, it’s a privilege for CfC to help people if only in a small way to make their equipment run more smoothly and thus far has aided many hundreds of people to benefit from the community days.”

CfC has served the UK voluntary sector since 1994, when seeing a need for individuals to gain better usage, initiated Community Computer Check Up days which have travelled the length & breadth of the UK.

Free Computer Check Up Day

Microsoft’s decision to end Windows 10 support & updates from October has caused uncertainty for many windows users, however the good news for older computers despite Microsoft’s eligibility criteria of Windows 11 suitability, older computers may have capability of upgradeability to Windows 11, advice will be on hand for this.

The computer drop in, is operating throughout August at CfC’s workshop. Saturday’s 10 – 2pm and open to Individuals, Charities & Faith groups who are welcome to bring their laptops or desktops for this free check-up.

Location: Unit 23 Hawthorn Road, Eastbourne, BN23 6QA.