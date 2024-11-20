Free course in Chichester: The Teenage Brain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What EVERY Parent / Carer Needs to Know about Their Teenager

“Inside the Teenage Mind: Unlocking the Mysteries of Adolescent Behaviour,”

This dynamic workshop takes place on Saturday November 23rd, 2024 at The Pavilion, Graylingwell Park, Chichester, West Sussex PO19 6DA.

Ever wondered what’s really going on inside your teenager’s mind?

Parents and carers are invited to a groundbreaking FREE community event designed to crack the code of the teenage brain and help strengthen bonds with the teens in their lives.

This innovative course offers a rare chance to understand what makes teens tick, how their unique brain development shapes behaviour, and—most importantly—how parents and carers can adapt their approaches for better communication and connection.

What You’ll Learn:

What happens inside the teenage brain and how it affects behaviour (Hint: It’s their wiring, not their hormones!)

Effective coping strategies to support your teen and yourself

How to foster communication and connection during these challenging years

What you can do in the heat of the moment

Join us for this life changing course led by speaker and educator Pam Herrington, a specialist in adolescent behaviour with over 30 years' experience in family support work, parental consulting, and secondary education.

Pam brings eye-opening insights and understanding, real-world tips and practical strategies (even scripts to take home and put to use immediately). Plus a chance to connect with other parents and carers who are in the same boat as you and who “get it.”

You'll leave feeling empowered, inspired, and ready to turn confusion into connection.

“Parenting teens can feel like a rollercoaster ride—but it doesn’t have to be,” says Pam. "And you don't have to do it alone."

"This is the course every parent, carer, therapist, teacher - and probably teenager - NEEDS to attend!"

This program gives families practical tools and knowledge to thrive together during these challenging years.

Event Details:

We kick off at 11:00 AM sharp with Part 1 - The Teenage Brain: Under Construction.

Lunch is at 12:30 for an hour

Part 2 at 1:30 - 3:00.

(Hot drinks and Lunch is available at The Pavilion Café or Graylingwell Chapel courtesy of Caccia & Tails. Or you can bring your own and enjoy indoor and outdoor seating in the beautiful Graylingwell grounds overlooking Havenstoke Park).

Title: Inside the Teenage Mind: Unlocking the Mysteries of Adolescent BehaviorDate: Saturday November 23rd, 2024Time: 11:00 - 3:00 Location: The Pavilion, Graylingwell, Chichester, PO19 6DACost: FREE (Registration required)

REGISTER FOR FREE HERE: https://forms.gle/yaiKBKesTG5CDNs66

Join the discussion on our Facebook Events Page here (copy and paste URL into your browser): https://facebook.com/events/s/the-teenage-brain-master-the-t/552304391075858/