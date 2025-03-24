Free Easter family events in Littlehampton High Street

Visit Littlehampton this Easter for free-themed events on Wednesday 9 April and Wednesday 16 April. Families are invited to enjoy rides, face painting, workshops, Easter Bunny meet and greets, an Easter Scavenger Hunt and more.

Each Easter event will have its own unique entertainment and workshops. For Wednesday 9 April, Daina Art Studios are holding a drop-in workshop as well as magician performances from David Croucher throughout the day. For Wednesday 16 April, Creative Heart are hosting a free ticketed arts & crafts workshop, and there will be multiple appearances from a Hula Hoop and Bubble entertainer during the day.

Additionally, an Easter Scavenger Hunt will be running from Friday 4 April to Tuesday 22 April for children under 16 years old. Find all 14 Easter themed images hidden by the Easter Bunny on shop windows and write what they are. Entries will go into a prize draw and the winner will receive a bundle of sweet treats courtesy of Bah Humbug Sweets. Entry forms can be picked up from the Manor House or from selected shops.

Speaking about the upcoming events, Chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “We are excited to see Littlehampton High Street filled with free activities and workshops for families to enjoy during the Easter holidays. Each event day features a fantastic and unique programme, offering diverse entertainment and a variety of workshops. Remember to grab an Easter flyer if you’d like to join in on the Easter scavenger hunt!”

To see the full programme, head to the Visit Littlehampton website, www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk and follow Visit Littlehampton on social media for updates.