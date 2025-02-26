Free energy advice at Pett Village Hall coffee morning

Opportunity to get help with bills, energy saving tips, and grants for insulation

Experts from local community energy cooperative Energise Sussex Coast will be at holding a free energy advice drop-in at the Pett Village Hall (Pett Road, TN35 4HD) coffee morning on Wednesday 5 March, 10am – 11.30am. The event is being supported by Pett Parish Council.

The drop-in can provide help and advice concerning: billing support – including talking to suppliers to sort out issues; the best energy and water tariffs and any support schemes people may be eligible for; saving energy and bringing bills down; how to access free or part-funded insulation and energy efficiency measures; boiler replacement or repairs; grants for white goods; energy and water debts; and upgrading the energy efficiency of your home using technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps.

There will also be freebies to take away, including LED lightbulbs, draught-proofing kits and energy monitors, and the opportunity to book a free follow-up home visit from an Energy Advisor.

Some energy efficiency freebies at a recent Energise Sussex Coast advice stall in Eastbourne

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062.

Last year, it responded to over 9,700 calls to its helpline and distributed over £90,000 in fuel vouchers. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on nine local community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.

Last week, St Leonards resident Rhonda told community kitchen Sustenance Support, which was hosting an ESC advice desk: "I love it here. Such delicious and healthy food. Last week I had a chat with Energise Sussex at your advice desk and my water bill has already halved!"