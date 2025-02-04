Free energy advice drop-in at The Beacon, Eastbourne

Two-day opportunity to find out how to lower your energy bills and make your home more energy efficient.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts from local community energy cooperative Energise Sussex Coast will be at holding a free drop-in at The Beacon Shopping Centre in Eastbourne on Thursday 13 and Friday 14 February, providing impartial advice on how members of the public can lower their energy bills and make their homes more energy efficient.

The advisors will be at 'Gather', The Beacon Shopping Centres’ community hub between 9am and 5pm on both dates. ('Gather' can be located on the ground floor near the Ashford Road exit / Greggs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be able to provide help and advice concerning: billing support – including talking to suppliers to sort out issues; the best energy and water tariffs and any support schemes people may be eligible for; saving energy and bringing bills down; how to access free or part-funded insulation and energy efficiency measures; boiler replacement or repairs; grants for white goods; energy and water debts; and upgrading the energy efficiency of your home using technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps.

A poster for the drop-in

There will be freebies to take away, including LED lightbulbs, draught-proofing kits and energy monitors, and the opportunity to book a free follow-up home visit from an Energy Advisor.

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062.

Last year, it responded to over 9,700 calls to its helpline and distributed over £90,000 in fuel vouchers. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on nine local community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-day presence has been co-organised with the Eastbourne ECO Action Network. Volunteer 'Energy Champions' from the Network will also be on hand to help local residents get involved in activities to decarbonise Eastbourne by 2030.

Energy Champion Andy Durling (left) and Energise Sussex Coast's Chris Richards (right) at a previous energy advice stall in The Beacon.

Eastbourne Energy Champion Andy Durling said: 'One of the things we do on our stalls is give away foil strips that can be put behind radiators, things that can be put across doors to stop draughts, and film that can be put across windows to provide temporary double-glazing. People have found that extremely useful and valuable and effective – especially with the draught-proofing. And it’s a surprise to those people how effective it’s been, those simple measures - it makes a big difference to them.'