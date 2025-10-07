Free energy advice drop-ins at the Pebsham Community Hub

Opportunity to get help with bills, energy saving tips, and grants for insulation

Local community benefit society Energise Sussex Coast (ESC) will be holding two free energy advice drop-in sessions at the Pebsham Community Hub ( 70 Seabourne Road, Bexhill, TN40 2SW) on Wednesday 15 October and Wednesday 29 October. Both sessions will run 9.30 – 11am.

ESC's energy experts can provide help and advice concerning: energy and water debts; billing support – including talking to suppliers to sort out issues; the best energy and water tariffs and any support schemes people may be eligible for saving energy and bringing bills down; how to access free or part-funded insulation and energy efficiency measures; boiler replacement or repairs; grants for white goods; and upgrading the energy efficiency of your home using technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps.

There will also be freebies to take away, including LED lightbulbs, draught-proofing kits and energy monitors, and the opportunity to book a free follow-up home visit from an Energy Advisor.

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062.

Last year, it responded to over 9,700 calls to its helpline and distributed over £90,000 in fuel vouchers. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on nine local community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.

A recent user of ESC's energy advice service said: ‘Amazing service … [Your advisor] helped me to address a worry with my energy provider about a debt I seemed to have since changing to a smart meter, that wasn’t there before. She also put me forward for a new washing machine [enabled] by a grant, which was so essential and needed as I was very worried about how I would afford one.’ Another said: 'Last week I had a chat with Energise Sussex at your advice desk and my water bill has already halved!'

Over two-fifths (43%) of UK households are currently struggling with energy bills and spending more than 10% of their household income on gas and electricity, according to recent research by the University of York. Of these, almost 5m households are spending more than 20% of their income on energy, meaning that they are in deep fuel poverty.

Meanwhile official figures also reveal that the level of energy debt is still increasing to an all time high, with millions of households owing a combined £4.15bn in debt.