Free energy advice talk at Bexhill's Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club

Opportunity to get your home ready for next winter, and save money and energy

Local community benefit society Energise Sussex Coast will be giving a free energy advice talk at the Egerton Park Bowling Club (Egerton Road, Bexhill, TN39 3HL) next Tuesday (13 May) between 3 – 5pm.

Non-members are welcome to attend but need to book in advance, by visiting https://www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk/events

This free 'Get your home ready for next winter' talk will help local residents to make a plan to save money and energy in their homes.

Some energy efficiency freebies at a recent Energise Sussex Coast advice stall in Eastbourne

Energise Sussex Coast's retrofit expert Martin will provide a practical overview of: energy and water bills and tariffs; insulation and draught-proofing essentials; solar panels and heat pumps; avoiding scams; and where to get further advice. There will also be freebies to take away, including LED lightbulbs, draught-proofing kits and energy monitors.

Refreshments will be provided and there will also be an opportunity to hear about the club's plan to install 720 solar panels on its roof, which it intends to fund through a community share offer.

According to the Club's chairman, the latter initiative is part of a drive to make Egerton Park 'one of the greenest bowls club in the area'.

On 1 April the energy price cap rose by 6.4%. This means that the average household is now paying over £800 more per year for their energy compared to winter 2020/21 – a 77% increase.

Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062.

Last year, Energise Sussex Coast responded to over 9,700 calls to its helpline and completed 3,669 energy advice support sessions, including 227 home visits. In total, it provided over £440k of financial benefit to over 1,200 households across East Sussex during 2024.

Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on nine local community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.