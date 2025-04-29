Free energy advice talk at Brede Village Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Short community talk at Parish Council's annual assembly on how to make your home more energy efficient and save money!

Local community energy cooperative Energise Sussex Coast will be giving a short talk on energy efficiency at the annual assembly of Brede Parish Council on Wednesday 7 May. The event is taking place from 7pm at the Brede Village Hall (Oakfield Cottages, Brede, TN31 6DX).

The talk will give a practical overview of: energy and water bills and tariffs; insulation and draught-proofing essentials; solar panels and heat pumps; avoiding scams; and where to get further advice. There will also be freebies to take away, including LED lightbulbs, draught-proofing kits and energy monitors.

On 1 April the energy price cap rose by 6.4%. This means that the average household is now paying over £800 more per year for their energy compared to winter 2020/21 – a 77% increase.

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062.

Last year, Energise Sussex Coast responded to over 9,700 calls to its helpline and completed 3,669 energy advice support sessions, including 227 home visits. In total, it provided over £440k of financial benefit to over 1,200 households across East Sussex during 2024.

Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on nine local community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.

Energise Sussex Coast: https://www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk