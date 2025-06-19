Free entry at Eastbourne Heritage Centre during Tennis Week

A free exhibition at Eastbourne Heritage Centre tells the fascinating story of how Eastbourne developed from four early settlements into a grand seaside town from the mid 19th century.

Original maps document the growth of the town, and scale models of the Old Town, the Railway Station, and Devonshire Park’s ‘Crystal Palace’ style Winter Garden are on display. Our shop offers Eastbourne-themed gifts exclusive to us: tote bags, tea towels, fridge magnets, drinks coasters, and a wide selection of pre-owned and new local history books including a new booklet 'Devonshire Park Celebrating 150 Years’.

The Heritage Centre will be open from 10am to 4pm on the following days in June - Saturday 21st, Sunday 22nd, Tuesday 24th, Friday 27th, Saturday 28th. We are just across the road from Devonshire Park at 2 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne BN21 4BT. A warm welcome awaits you!