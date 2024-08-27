Free event at Phoenix Arts Centre shares new discoveries into childhood asthma treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A free interactive event at Phoenix Arts Centre this weekend aims to sharing new discoveries into childhood asthma treatment.

Rockinghorse Children’s Charity is working with the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and Brighton and Sussex Medical School to expand access to the world’s first clinic to treat childhood asthma using innovative precision medicine approaches.

As part of this work, they are holding a fun, interactive and creative event aimed at helping to share how this research, and the innovative methods of personalised medicine, are having a positive impacting on the treatment of childhood asthma, eczema and allergies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 1.1 million children in the UK are currently receiving treatment for asthma. The condition is usually treated with inhalers but until recently, this has been generally untargeted with similar approaches being used regardless of the child’s individual characteristics or the child’s environment.

Free asthma event.

This ‘one size fits all’ approach may mean that some children don’t respond to treatments in the most effective way. When this happens, it can be difficult to know why the same treatments do not work in the same way for every child.

The free event, being held at the Phoenix Arts Centre in Brighton on Sunday, September 1, from 10.30am to 4pm [OC1] , is a great chance for families to engage in creative arts activities that explore, play and inform about these common childhood illnesses.

Olivia Cottington, Senior Administrator at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, said: “The aim of this event is to find new creative ways that we can use share our research on personalized medicine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our researchers have been exploring how genetic and environmental factors can impact these conditions and the treatments we use for them. We now want to share how this ‘One Size Fits One’ approach can transform the way we help children and their families coping with eczema, asthma and allergies.

“It’s going to be a really fun day with lots of exciting, interactive activities, including an immersive performance helping children to learn about what makes us all individuals and how this can affect what medicines we need to use when we’re unwell.”

The event will take the form of a cross between an immersive installation, a performance, an exhibition, and a workshop.

Children can create a puppet character who experiences asthma or eczema, they can learn about the impact of environmental factors, genetics and personalised medicine on their health and then play the role of the medic to help their puppet get better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the event, just search ‘Onesizefits1’ on Facebook or search ‘OneSizeFits1 – Every Child is Different’ in your browser.

And for more information about the work Rockinghorse does, or other projects they are funding, take a look at their website here: www.rockinghorse.org.uk.