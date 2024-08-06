Free family festival Weald on the Field just days away

August means one thing in Uckfield; the triumphant return of Weald on the Field!

On Saturday, August 10, the area’s best FREE family festival welcomes the crowds for an amazing day of music, food and drink, and other entertainment.

Having announced our full music line-up and teased our food and drinks stalls last month – more on these later – we are delighted to now reveal even more about the festival before it shortly rocks Uckfield.

Live Music Schedule

Logo of Weald on the Field 2024.

Performances on the charismatic Airstream stage are always a big highlight of the festival, with Weald on the Field delighted to welcome a top-quality array of locally based artists.

After a barnstorming afternoon performance in 2022, Fat Freddie & The Queens return as our festival headliners this year.

They are joined by the fantastic Carnaby Brothers, who will perform a medley of 1960s hits.

Next up areThe Offbeat, who said: “We are an Uckfield-based covers band, playing an eclectic blend of rock and pop bangers from across the ages from the 60s to date.

Fat Freddie & The Queens are headlining the festival and perform at 6pm.

“Comprised of four members - Will (keyboards, lead vocals), Stu (guitars, lead vocals), Ben (bass, backing vocals) and Nigel (drums) – we have played local pubs, corporate gigs and festivals.

“We have a packed summer schedule of gigs, and are overjoyed to be supporting Weald On The Field this year.”

Third on stage areDynamite, who rejoin us after an amazing mid-afternoon set at WOTF in 2023.

They said: “Formed over a decade ago, we are a fun-loving, high-energy pop rock band, pumping out well-known hits with our own unique spin. Laura, John, Andy and Alex are excited to return to Weald on the Field for 2024!”

Fat Freddie & The Queens return to Weald on the Field after their afternoon performance in 2022.

Our penultimate performers on the main stage areR.E.D., who are also Uckfield natives.

They said: “We are a rock covers band playing some of your favourite classic rock tracks from the 1960s up to the 2000s. With band members hailing from Uckfield (plus a singer from Eastbourne), we’ve been together for nearly 10 years, entertaining music fans in a range of venues across the local area, in particular for their loyal followers, the RED ARMY.

“From the Stones to Green Day and the Beatles to Metallica, we deliver a blistering set to rock your socks off!”

Full Schedule:

Weald on the Field welcomes several acts to its Airstream stage, with something for all the family.

12:00 – 13:00 – The Carnaby Brothers

13:30 – 14:30 – The Offbeat

15:00 – 16:00 – Dynamite

16:30 – 17:30 – R.E.D.

18:00 – 19:00 – Fat Freddie & The Queens

Family entertainment

Besides the music taking place on the main stage, Weald on the Field 2024 also offers plenty of entertainment elsewhere on Luxford Field.

Kicking off the festival at 11am is Be Together Drum Circle, led by Denys Davydyuk. This totally FREE taster session is ideal for beginners and allows the whole family to take part, exploring rhythm and having loads of fun in the process!

Throughout the afternoon, too, we will have Jimmy Van Lin, A.K.A. The Funky Fiddler back! Jimmy is a real favourite of the festival and will show off his amazingly versatile fiddle-playing skills in the intervals between main stage acts.

Uckfield-based businesses Fayzpainting and Afrodite Hair & Beauty will also offer face painting and hairstyles throughout the day, while there will be many amazing crafts stalls to explore!

Food and Drink

Weald on the Field would not be complete without its dizzying array of refreshment opportunities courtesy of the food and drinks stalls set to line Luxford Field.

This year, just some of the offerings are Greek, Nepalese, Mexican, artisanal pizza and BBQ, ice cream, waffles and doughnuts, local ales, cider, a rum cocktail bar, a gin bar, wine from a local vineyard and a huge range of smoothies and soft drinks.

Simon Teesdale, director of Food Rocks, said: “We have a wonderful array of local street food stalls and bars offering a wide range of cuisine and drinks to suit every taste!”

Getting to the festival

We are delighted to confirm that this year’s Weald on the Field offers free parking on the Luxford Field car park courtesy of Wealden District Council, and in the Uckfield Station car park courtesy of APCOA and Network Rail.

There are 289 spaces at Luxford Field car park and 171 at Uckfield Station car park, while it is only 0.3 miles to walk from Uckfield Station if arriving by train.

Uckfield High Street is also served by the Regency 29 and 29B buses from Brighton & Hove Buses, the 31 and 261 Compass buses, and the 54 Stagecoach bus, with all dropping off passengers just a short walk from Luxford Field, TN22 1AE.