Free festive trail for families at Notcutts Garden Pride Garden Centre

Notcutts Garden Pride is inviting families to embark on a Christmas themed ‘I Spy’ adventure this festive season.

From Saturday 14th December to Monday 30th December, young explorers can hunt for festive-themed clues scattered throughout the garden centre. This free activity is perfect for keeping little ones entertained during the countdown to Christmas.

With twinkling lights and beautiful decorations, the garden centre has been transformed into a winter wonderland – the ideal setting for an unforgettable festive adventure. Every participant will receive a sticker, and will be entered into a prize draw, with one lucky winner set to receive a special children’s gift bundle.

Renowned for its stunning Christmas displays, Notcutts Garden Centre offers families a chance to explore its enchanting surroundings while creating magical memories. Parents and guardians are welcome to accompany their little ones as they search for clues and soak up the festive atmosphere.

Families can explore Notcutts Garden Centre over the Christmas period with the free festive children’s trail. [Credit/Copyright: Notcutts Ltd].

Gary West, Garden Centre Manager, said: “We’re excited to host this engaging free Christmas adventure for families in our community. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the season, spark children’s curiosity, and create lasting memories together.”

The garden centre will be staying open until 6pm Mondays to Saturdays until 23rd December to allow extra time for exploring the garden centre, and the restaurants will be serving a delicious festive children’s menu. Children can enjoy a special festive hot meal deal from 3pm – 5pm for only £2.95.

Visit Notcutts Garden Pride Garden Centre on Common Lane, Ditchling, West Sussex, BN6 8TN. Garden Pride is one of 19 Notcutts Garden Centres nationwide. For more information, call 01273 846844 or visit www.notcutts.co.uk.