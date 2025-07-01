Free Hastings screening of community energy film

'We the Power' talk and discussion at The Pig this Sunday (6 July)

Local community benefit society Energise Sussex Coast is holding a free screening of the film 'We the Power: The future of energy is community-owned' at Hastings' iconic venue The Pig (37 White Rock, Hastings, TN34 1JL) this Sunday (6 July) between 5 – 7pm. The event is one of scores of events happening across the country as part of Community Energy Fortnight (1 – 14 July) – the national celebration of people-powered energy.

The film, a documentary about Europe’s citizen-led community-energy movement and the visionaries lighting its way, will be followed by a discussion about local community solar projects established by Energise Sussex Coast and how people can get involved in making more of them happen.

No booking or registration is required for the screening.

The community-funded solar panels on the roof of the Hastings Academy.

'We the Power' follows friends, families and visionaries as they break down legislative barriers and take power back from big energy companies to put it in the hands of locals and strengthen their towns.

It chronicles local cooperatives from deep in Germany’s Black Forest to the streets of ancient Girona in Spain and the urban rooftops of London, England, as they pave the way for a renewable energy revolution and build healthier, financially stable communities.

Founded in 2012, Energise Sussex Coast’s mission is to act co-operatively to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy saving schemes.

Together with its sister project, Energise South, it has helped to install solar panels on a dozen sites across East Sussex including six schools in Hastings & St Leonards, a block of flats in Bexhill, and community centres in Tiling Green and Pebsham. These projects are currently estimated to be saving local schools a total of £82,000 a year in energy costs.

A poster for the screening

Energise Sussex Coast is currently working on new community solar projects in Battle, Bexhill, Crowhurst, Eastbourne and Rye.

The government's Clean Power Action Plan envisions a massive expansion of the community energy sector over the next five years, creating thousands of new jobs.

Energise Sussex Coast director Kate Meakin said: 'Community Energy Fortnight is a brilliant opportunity to bring people together and show what’s possible when communities take the lead on energy. From practical workshops on solar and off-grid systems to inspiring talks and inspiring local projects, we’re sharing the creativity, care and action happening across East Sussex. Whether you’re curious about solar, want to retrofit your home, or would like to learn more about community energy – there’s something for everyone. We hope these events inspire more people to get involved and imagine a fairer, greener energy future, powered by communities.'

A full list of Community Energy Fortnight events in East Sussex is available here: https://www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk/events

Sunday's screening is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.