Free International Neighbours event
Free event open to all.
Come and help us celebrate International Neighbours at the Shoreham Centre on September 28 from 10.30am - 3.30pm.
It is a free event where there will be music, dance, food and stalls representing various ethnic groups. Our aim is to celebrate diversity and the breaking down of racial barriers.
This year the Festival will be opened by a representative of the Sussex Police Crime Commissioner Safety in Sussex Community Fund which has kindly awarded us a grant for 2024.
