Free laser shows return to Chichester and Petworth for fun filled half-term

A series of exciting free laser shows, choreographed to music, will take place in Chichester and Petworth during the half-term holidays, which have been arranged by Chichester District Council.

The first event at Petworth House will kick off on Saturday 15 February, with free laser shows at 5.30pm and 6.45pm. Each show will follow a different musical theme and will last approximately 20 minutes. The National Trust will also be opening the beautiful Petworth House for free from 10.30am until 3.30pm on the same day.

A range of free activities will also be delivered as part of the Culture Spark programme, including drop-in crafts in Battery House, where children will be able to get creative from 11am until 3.30pm, and a silent disco between 4pm and 5pm. In addition, free live music by local musicians will be taking place in the courtyard, with performances running between 3.30pm and 4.30pm. The Culture Spark project is a creative partnership between Chichester District Council, Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery.

The excitement continues the following weekend at Chichester Canal Basin, where free laser light shows will return on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 February for the third year in a row. This year’s shows will be bigger and better than ever, with a new immersive water screen projecting popular film clips, choreographed to music and laser lights. The earlier display, taking place at 6pm will focus on Disney films, and the later show at 7.30pm will feature movie blockbusters on both days. There will be plenty of food and drink options available around the Canal Basin, along with illuminated entertainers and a children’s carousel ride.

Chichester District Council will be closing off the adjacent part of Canal Wharf to traffic for the Chichester events on both nights again this year, to allow a larger space for spectators and refreshment stalls.

Those attending are being made aware that the shows contain strobe lighting.

All of the shows, and the Culture Spark activities, are being funded using grants from the UK Government, secured by Chichester District Council.

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Licensing, Events and Communications at Chichester District Council, says: "I was amazed by the shows in Chichester last year and so I am over the moon that we have been able to bring the laser light show to Petworth, as well as further improve the Chichester shows. Best of all, they are all free!

“We are really proud to be partnering with the National Trust and the Chichester Canal Basin to deliver these exciting events, which will entertain people of all ages. Many people have already told me how excited they are that these popular shows are returning. We are also especially excited to introduce a new immersive water screen at our Chichester shows — projecting popular film clips, alongside the laser lights and music. We can’t wait to see people’s reactions!

"These events are part of our Events Strategy which focuses on bringing a wider range of events to the district for different age groups and audiences in order to support our local businesses and the evening and night-time economy.

“We are encouraging people to make a day of it and discover what Petworth and Chichester have to offer, while supporting one of our many local businesses at the same time. The Novium Museum in Chichester — thenovium.org.uk — which is run by the council, is also delivering a range of exciting events during the half-term, alongside its two latest exhibitions — ‘Out & Proud in Chichester’ and ‘I Grew Up 80s’ — and so it’s worth planning a visit and booking into one of their events during the day. Our district has so much to offer, and holding events such as these is one of the key ways we can highlight and celebrate this.”

People can find out more details about the laser light shows by checking the council's social media channels - Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, as well as the What's On pages on the council's website: chichester.gov.uk/whatson

People can also sign up to the council's monthly email newsletter to ensure they receive updates on these events, and don’t miss out on similar exciting events in the future: chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts