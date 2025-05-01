Free open-air cinema event announced on Chichester Cathedral Green to celebrate Chichester950

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Cinema, supported by Chichester City Council and Chichester BID, is delighted to announce a free outdoor cinema experience in celebration of Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Screen on the Green event also marks the 60th anniversary of acclaimed composer Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, which was commissioned by former Dean of Chichester, Walter Hussey in 1965.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Cathedral’s 950-year-old building, audiences are invited to enjoy two iconic films that explore themes of faith and music. Taking place on Sunday 25th May on the Cathedral Green in West Street, the evening will begin at 4.15pm with a screening of the original Oscar-winning adaptation of West Side Story (1961), featuring Leonard Bernstein’s unforgettable score. This will be followed by Alfred Hitchcock’s gripping thriller I Confess (1952) at 7.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne-Marie Flynn, Executive Director of Chichester Cinema said: “When we realised the significance of 2025 as a double celebration of our city’s iconic Cathedral and Bernstein’s contribution to its rich choral tradition, we knew we wanted to be involved in marking the occasion. This special Chichester950 Screen on the Green event is a wonderful blend of cultural celebration and community spirit. It is a privilege to present these two remarkable films under the gaze of the Cathedral. Not only are we celebrating Chichester’s history, but we are also honouring the legacy of one of the 20th century’s greatest composers, Leonard Bernstein.”

West Side Story will be one of the iconic films screened

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID, added: “We are absolutely delighted to present Screen on the Green in partnership with Chichester Cinema and Chichester City Council. We are grateful to the Cathedral for hosting us, as this event truly showcases what can be achieved when the city unites to present something so memorable and special within our historic walls. The event is even more poignant as it takes place the week after the unveiling of a plaque in honour of Leonard Bernstein and a special concert, attended by his son, Alexander Bernstein.”

A Rare Screening: Bernstein Triple Bill at Chichester Cinema

In addition to the Screen on the Green event, Chichester Cinema’s Head of Programming, Walter Francisco, is presenting a unique one-off screening of the Royal Ballet’s Bernstein Triple Bill on Sunday 11th May at their independent cinema at the New Park Centre. This extraordinary programme showcases three dance interpretations of Bernstein’s works, including a special performance of Chichester Psalms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leonard Bernstein’s legacy is celebrated worldwide for its fusion of classical music, jazz, Jewish influences, and Broadway flair. This screening, rarely seen on the big screen, offers audiences a chance to experience his music in a new and evocative way. Tickets for the Bernstein Triple Bill screening are £19.50 and available from Chichester Cinema.

Free open-air cinema event to take place on Chichester Cathedral Green

Screen on the Green is a prelude to Chichester Cinema’s renowned International Film Festival which launches in August with a series of outdoor cinema experiences at Chichester’s Priory Park.

For more information visit ChichesterCinema.org