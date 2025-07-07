Free outdoor cinema weekend set to bring big-screen magic to Hove this August

Taking place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th August 2025, the much-loved SCCC Outdoor Cinema Experience returns with a packed line-up of films, live entertainment, delicious food, and plenty of summer fun — With the entry and screening completely free of charge!

The event, set against the iconic backdrop of The 1st Central County Ground, promises something for everyone, from singalong favourites to magical Disney moments. Organisers are encouraging people to register early to secure their free tickets, as spaces are limited.

A Weekend of Feel-Good Films and Family Fun

The weekend kicks off on Saturday 9th August with a special morning screening of Wicked, the hit musical that tells the untold story of the witches of Oz. Later in the afternoon, it’s time to get those dancing shoes on for a Mamma Mia!singalong, complete with live entertainment, ABBA hits, and plenty of glittery fun.

On Sunday 10th August, families can join Elsa, Anna, and Olaf for a magical morning of Frozen, featuring a special live character performance before the film — perfect for little ones who love to sing “Let It Go” at the top of their lungs.

More Than Just the Movies

But it’s not just about the big screen. Across the weekend, visitors can enjoy:

Food from local vendors

A licensed bar with drinks for all ages

Live music, games, and roaming entertainers

Plenty of space to relax and soak up the atmosphere with family and friends

Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or low chairs, although a limited number of deckchairs will also be available on site in the golden circle area.

Accessible and Inclusive for All

The event has been designed to be accessible and welcoming to everyone, with step-free access, accessible viewing areas, and a relaxed, family-friendly layout.

Free Tickets – Register Now

While the event is free to attend, guests must register online in advance to help organisers manage numbers and keep the event safe and enjoyable for everyone.

To secure your free tickets, visit: https://sussexcricket.co.uk/2025-summer-cinema

With its mix of blockbuster films, family entertainment, and a welcoming community vibe, the SCCC Outdoor Cinema Experience is set to be one of the highlights of the Sussex summer — and it’s not to be missed.

1 . Contributed MAMMA MIA Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed abba stars Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed wicked Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed FROZEN Photo: Submitted