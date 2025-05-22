FREE prostate cancer screening - PSA test in Angmering

One in every 2 men will have a health problem with their prostate at some stage of their lives. It could be an infection, enlargement or cancer. 1 in every 8 men will develop prostate cancer and those of African-Caribbean heritage and those with a family history of prostate, breast or ovarian cancers are 2 to 3 times more at risk.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local charity PCaSO Prostate Cancer Support Organisation is offering FREE PSA BLOOD TESTS on Saturday, June 7 at the Angmering Community Centre (see online booking details below). We would encourage all ‘Higher Risk’ men to consider getting tested. Prostate cancer develops in its early stages without symptoms, and too often, by the time a man is diagnosed the cancer has started to spread.

The test involves a simple blood sample that measures the amount of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) produced by the prostate gland. It is not a direct test for cancer, as an elevated reading can be an indicator of various prostate conditions. A high reading should be followed up with an appointment with your GP, and further tests to determine if there is a need for any treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without screening, around 57,000 men are diagnosed in the UK with prostate cancer each year. It is now the leading cancer found in men. Around 12,000 men die of this disease annually, one every 45 minutes. Caught in the early stages, cure rates are dramatically improved with over 80% success. General symptoms of problems with the prostate include frequent need to urinate especially at night; bursting to urinate, slow flow, difficult, painful; stop/start and dribbling, or blood in the urine.

Qualified Phlebotomists used to take a blood sample

PCaSO Prostate Cancer Support Organisation is offering FREE PSA testing on Saturday, June 7 (10am to 1.30pm) at the Angmering Community Centre, Foxwood Avenue, BN164FU for men aged between 40 and 80. Tests must be pre-booked online at: www.pcaso.mypsatests.org.uk follow the registration process and select ANGMERING.

For registration enquiries only (not bookings) phone 01926 419959 (Mon-Fri 9 to 5pm)

The testing will be conducted by trained phlebotomists taking blood from a vein in the arm, this will be analysed at an NHS laboratory and the result is either posted or emailed to you where it will be available on your secure area of the bookings website.

Don’t get caught – get checked