Free stargazing events to reveal planets and galaxies far, far away

Free stargazing events are set to make a stellar return this winter, with monthly observations taking place at Helen Garden in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The monthly star spotting spectacle kicks off on Saturday, October 25 from 6 – 8pm, where children and adults can view the night sky through the telescopes and specialised cameras of members from Eastbourne Astronomical Society.

Observers will be able to get a detailed look at Saturn along with its rings and cloud bands, as well as the ‘Seven Sisters’ – a striking blue open cluster of stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In good conditions, thousands of stars will be visible with the naked eye, however the Society telescopes will reveal far more, including the Andromeda Galaxy which is a staggering 2.5 million light years away.

The Seven Sisters

Members of Eastbourne Astronomical Society will be on hand to answer questions and help viewers discover more about the night sky.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said: “Eastbourne’s gateway to the South Downs Dark Sky Reserve makes it the perfect place to begin an exploration of the night sky. Our thanks go to the volunteers of Eastbourne Astronomical Society for creating this brilliant opportunity for all ages to enjoy a galactic nighttime adventure in the stunning setting of Helen Garden.”

Further monthly events planned by the society will reveal the craters of the moon, along with planets and deep sky objects from 5 – 7pm on November 29 and January 24, and 6 – 8pm on February 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are advised to wrap up warm and are requested to use only red light torches to enable the best viewing conditions. Free on-street parking is available nearby.

Andromeda Galaxy

Cadence Clubhouse will be open for hot drinks during the dates in November, January and February.

Stargazing is subject to weather conditions and will not take place in the event of rain, snow, high winds or if too cloudy.

For more information visit www.eastbourneas.org.uk or for more events coming up throughout autumn and winter visit www.visiteastbourne.com.