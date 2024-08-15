Free walks for all at the High Weald Walking Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Choose from 40 free guided walks across Kent and Sussex, showcasing the very best of this historic landscape. Step back in time and journey through ancient woodlands, winding lanes, country parks and great estates, celebrating the outstanding natural beauty of the High Weald National Landscape. With walk distances from 1-13 miles all led by knowledgeable guides, there's something for everyone.

This year the Festival will run fromSaturday to Sunday, September 7 to 15. It's a great opportunity to walk with friend (or meet new ones!), discover new places to explore or build your confidence with knowledgeable guides.

For most of the walks you can just turn up on the day and join the fun, but some will require booking in advance to secure your spot.

This year we're delighted to be working with some wonderful partners including:

Gravetye Estate (William Robinson Charity)

Ashdown Forest Conservators

RSPB - Broadwater Warren

Forestry Commission - Bedgebury Pinetum

Worth Abbey Estate

Kent High Weald Partnership

Hop Pickers' Line Heritage Group

Wealden District Council

Battle Health Walks

Buchan Country Park

Tenterden Footpaths Group and Kent & East Sussex Railway

Tenterden & District Local History Society

…Plus several local Ramblers groups, who co-host the Festival with the High Weald National Landscape Partnership.

What if I can't make any of the dates?Don't worry! We also offer a range of self-guided, downloadable walks which are free to download from the Festival website during the month of September. Whether you prefer to walk solo or have other commitments during the Festival week, we've got you covered.

About the High Weald Walking Festival

High Weald Walking Festival offers free guided and self-guided walks for all, every September. Whether you're a newbie, looking to graduate from health walks or a seasoned hiker, there's a walk for you!

​Now in its seventh year, the event is a collaboration between several local branches of the Ramblers and the High Weald National Landscape Partnership.

The Festival aims to help walkers of all abilities explore and learn about the historic and beautiful High Weald landscape. Participants are led by experienced and knowledgeable guides from a range of organisations with a passion for the countryside.

Learn more at www.highwealdwalks.org.