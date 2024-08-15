Free walks for all at the High Weald Walking Festival
This year the Festival will run fromSaturday to Sunday, September 7 to 15. It's a great opportunity to walk with friend (or meet new ones!), discover new places to explore or build your confidence with knowledgeable guides.
For most of the walks you can just turn up on the day and join the fun, but some will require booking in advance to secure your spot.
This year we're delighted to be working with some wonderful partners including:
- Gravetye Estate (William Robinson Charity)
- Ashdown Forest Conservators
- RSPB - Broadwater Warren
- Forestry Commission - Bedgebury Pinetum
- Worth Abbey Estate
- Kent High Weald Partnership
- Hop Pickers' Line Heritage Group
- Wealden District Council
- Battle Health Walks
- Buchan Country Park
- Tenterden Footpaths Group and Kent & East Sussex Railway
- Tenterden & District Local History Society
…Plus several local Ramblers groups, who co-host the Festival with the High Weald National Landscape Partnership.
What if I can't make any of the dates?Don't worry! We also offer a range of self-guided, downloadable walks which are free to download from the Festival website during the month of September. Whether you prefer to walk solo or have other commitments during the Festival week, we've got you covered.
About the High Weald Walking Festival
High Weald Walking Festival offers free guided and self-guided walks for all, every September. Whether you're a newbie, looking to graduate from health walks or a seasoned hiker, there's a walk for you!
Now in its seventh year, the event is a collaboration between several local branches of the Ramblers and the High Weald National Landscape Partnership.
The Festival aims to help walkers of all abilities explore and learn about the historic and beautiful High Weald landscape. Participants are led by experienced and knowledgeable guides from a range of organisations with a passion for the countryside.
Learn more at www.highwealdwalks.org.
