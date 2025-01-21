Free 'Warm and Healthy Homes' info evening in Seaford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local cooperatives Energise Sussex Coast (ESC) and OVESCO are holding a free, friendly and impartial event in Seaford next week, aimed at local residents with cold, damp, draughty or expensive-to-heat homes. The event, entitled 'Warm and Healthy Homes: How to save energy and keep your bills down', will be taking place 7 – 9pm on Thursday 30 January at Cross Way Church (Clinton Place, Seaford, BN25 1NP ).

In addition to presentations from Nicki Myers (Ovesco) and Martin Turner (Energise Sussex Coast), local Energy Champions will also be on hand to help provide free impartial advice around energy usage in the home.

The UK's housing stock is notoriously leaky and draughty, with roughly half of the UK's 27 million homes falling below a good level energy efficiency rating (an ‘EPC rating’ of C). Home heating is also a major source of the UK carbon emissions, accounting for over 10% of the UK's territorial emissions. Only an estimated 5% of homes are currently heated by renewable heating systems (84% are heated by gas).

Local resident Anne Somerville McCarthy, who volunteers at the Seaford Environmental Alliance (SEA) Climate Hub said: "This is such an important event for Seaford. With worries about cost of living and the climate crisis, it's so hard to know how we can heat our homes these days. The team running this event are experts in giving personalised advice on just that. Whatever your home is like, this free event will help you to find ways to keep it warm and damp free - with the smallest possible impact on your purse and the environment. We're recommending it to everyone we speak to!"

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.

Lewes-based cooperative OVESCO develops community-owned renewable energy in Lewes district and across East Sussex, to reduce local carbon emissions and lower local people's dependence on imported energy. In addition to 14 sites with rooftop solar panels and a 5MW solar farm it also works to promote and support energy efficiency in the area, both as a community benefit and as a means to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.