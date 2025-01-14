Free yoga....Try Tuesdays in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we manoeuvre our way through the month of January with good intention, what better way to embrace the New Year.

Hotpod Yoga Horsham will be hosting two complimentary classes for people to sample this unique yoga experience.

Hotpod Yoga dials up traditional Yoga benefits to positively impact on peoples' physical and mental health, and happiness.

They are running free classes on Tuesday 21st & Tuesday 28th of January at 5.30pm for new customers to experience the magic of the pod.

Start your January with the ultimate reset. Why not try Hotpod Yoga for free?

To book, simply create an account with Hotpod Yoga Horsham and purchase a “Free Yoga Tuesdays” class pass. Choose from the 2 classes available.

We’ll introduce you to our signature Hotpod Flow class. Based on a classic vinyasa flow style, this one hour class is a perfect balance of active and passive postures working the body and calming the mind in equal measure.

Every Hotpod class is designed for anybody and everybody, welcoming and open to all.

Expect to work up a good sweat in the 37 degree warmth but leave in a blissful state of calm with an open body, a well-worked heart and a clear head.

Please note, this will be limited to new customers to Hotpod Yoga only, as the aim is to get as many new people as possible to try yoga and feel its benefits.