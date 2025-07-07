Freedom Leisure launches SEND soft play sessions this summer at Bexhill Leisure Centre

Freedom Leisure, one of the UK’s leading charitable and not-for-profit leisure trusts that operates Bexhill Leisure Centre on behalf of Rother District Council, is delighted to announce the launch of SEND sessions at ‘Jumbos Soft Play Centre’ in Bexhill Leisure Centre for just £1 per session this summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These soft play sessions cater for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), proving a fun, inclusive and supportive environment where children can play, explore and connect during the school summer holidays.

The initiative has been made possible through generous support from the Active Rother Small Grants Programme, which helps fund a wide range of children’s holiday sport and play activities across Rother. The funding ensures families can access quality leisure opportunities at an affordable price during the holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions will run on Sunday mornings 8.00 -10.30am throughout the summer holidays. Spaces will be limited so booking is advisable.

Jumbos Soft Play at Bexhill Leisure Centre

“We are incredibly proud to offer these sessions at such a reduced cost” said Bobbi Deegan, Centre Manager at Bexhill Leisure Centre. “We believe every child should have access to safe, inclusive play experiences, and thanks to Active Rother’s support, we’re making this a reality for families this summer.”

Stuart Ramsbottom, Active and Healthy Communities Specialist, said “Active Rother wishes to support Rother residents to be active as this can help promote positive health and wellbeing outcomes. This initiative is a great example of how by working with a partner such as Freedom Leisure, we can help SEND children access opportunities to be active in a fun and supportive environment.”

For more information about these sessions please visit Bexhill Leisure Centre’s website https://freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/bexhill-leisure-centre/latest-news/jumbos-send-sessions/

To book, please call us on 01424 731171 or pop down to Bexhill Leisure Centre.