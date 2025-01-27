French ace at Rumble in the Barn!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Top European wrestler Zaeken jets into the UK at the weekend to head the line-up for an American Rumble grappling spectacular.

The French flag bearer is making a speedy return to the rings of leading matchmakers Premier Promotions when he appears at the Barn Theatre, Southwick, on Saturday night (February 1).

Zaeken made an impressive debut before Christmas when he fought former European heavyweight champion James Mason for the PWF International Championship at Worthing’s Charmandean Centre.

The man from Montpellier, who has seen action in Mexico, Malta and throughout mainland Europe, proved a hit with ringsiders on that occasion, and he is sure to have the fans on his side when he takes on one of The Beards tag team, battling giant “Man Mountain” Karl Atlas, at the Barn.

The show also features two more notorious tag teamers, The Storm Boyz, who are set to clash with the popular pairing of Brighton’s Barry Cooper and “Mighty Oak” James Kenna in a no time limit fight to the finish.

When all the preliminaries are done and dusted, a host of stars, including Worthing’s PWF title-holder David Lovejoy, will be involved in the American rumble finale with the wrestlers eliminated by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope, and the last man standing being declared the winner.

The show starts at 7.30, and tickets, including reserved seating and discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366.