Friends of Lewes talk on energy efficiency and retrofitting listed buildings
What can owners do without listed building consent and/ or planning permission? What are some of the acceptable materials and methodologies? What permissions might be required? Where to seek advice?
These are a just a few of the questions that often arise and that can sometimes overwhelm and create confusion with those seeking answers and guidance.
This is an extensive and sometimes complex issue, so the presentation aims to cover some of the more salient points within this topic, and address the more frequent enquiries that are received by the Local Planning Authority. The presentation will be around 30 mins with Q and As welcome afterwards.
