Fringe favourite The Beauty of Being Herd takes its sheepish charm on a UK tour

Original smash-hit, The Beauty of Being Herd, is hitting the road from May for its first UK Tour. The surreal brainchild of Gaulier graduate, Ruth Berkoff, The Beauty of Being Herd will take the UK by storm following its runner up awards for ‘Best Newcomer’ and ‘Best New Writing’ at Manchester Fringe, as well as sell-out shows at Camden People’s Theatre and Glasgow Comedy Festival.

Coming to Brighton Fringe next month, this playful, tender rollercoaster of a show follows Hannah at her BIG GOODBYE PARTY, featuring comedy, songs and heart. The funny and moving story will resonate with many, through its exploration of the struggle to fit in. Hannah has always followed the rules and has a longing to figure out how to fit in, but human life simply isn’t working for her. Accompanied by original songs, clowning and a generous sprinkling of facts about sheep, Hannah decides to say goodbye to life as she knows it, and makes peace with the fact that she is going to live as a sheep.

Ruth Berkoff comments, The Beauty of Being Herd shines a light on social anxiety, isolation, mental health, neurodiversity and consent, but in an unexpectedly fun and irreverent way. I love sharing sheep facts, frolicking with the audience and discussing loneliness, all with knickers on my head.