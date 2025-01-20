Fringe Play about the journey of grief comes to Bexhill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grief is something many people go through. Losing someone at any age is incredibly difficult to navigate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to death and grief being such taboo topics within our society, and things like the Stages of Grief being the first thing that pops up when you google 'grief' on the internet. It can make you feel more alone.

I used to think that the stages of grief was the way to grieve. After the loss of my Mother at age 11, and as I got older I had to navigate this loss. It wasn't until I was much older, that I found a solace in writing about the stages of grief, and how they were not correct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grief is something many people go through. Losing someone at any age is incredibly difficult to navigate. Due to death and grief being such taboo topics within our society, and things like the Stages of Grief being the first thing that pops up when you google 'grief' on the internet.

Play Poster at Edinburgh Fringe

It can make you feel more alone.I used to think that the stages of grief was the way to grieve. After the loss of my Mother at age 11, and as I got older I had to navigate this loss, and how grief intertwined with me.

It wasn't until I was much older, that I found a solace in writing about the stages of grief, and how they were actually misleading.

Grief is much bigger than a set of stages that you go through chronologically in order to achieve 'happiness' or 'acceptance.' Grief in my experience is more like waves, it is something that grows with you and moves as you do. The stages of grief were never intended for those who had lost someone they were intended for the dying to process their own death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had the opportunity through my University last year to write and take this play to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This play was called '7 Steps to Feel Completely Happy Again.'

A moment from the Edinburgh Fringe performance. One of love and connection with mother and daughter.

It follows my own experience of losing my mother and uses the seven stages of grief which are embodied by caricatures. It is funny and it is sad and it will make you laugh and cry all in about 50 minutes. The important message of the play is actually, that you don't have to grieve in a structure or in stages. Whatever your grief looks like right now, in whatever shape it is in, is enough.

I am taking this play to the Izzard Theatre at Bexhill College on February 7 at 7pm. I will be acting in this performance. I want to share this beautiful play with my friends, family and the people of my home town. I want to honour my Mother and all those who have experienced a loss. Who carry the familar friend of grief on their shoulders.

Link to the ticktes. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1144170186829?aff=ebdsshios