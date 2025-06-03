From Claridge’s Hotel to the London Underground: Arts Society Horsham to hear about the work of textile designer, Marion Dorn

The lecture will delve into the artistic output of one of the leading textile designers of the 20th Century: Marion Dorn. Dorothy Todd, the influential journalist, but somewhat flawed Editor of the magazine British Vogue, first brought Dorn to the public attention in 1925 and christened Dorn the ‘architect of floors’.

Renowned for her ’sculpted rugs’, this lecture will reveal Dorn’s various commissions from the 1920s to the 1960s, which included amongst others, designs for the Savoy Hotel Group in London, Eltham Palace (the former Tudor royal residence that was transformed by the millionaires Stephen and Virginia Courtauld), the London Underground and the White House in Washington DC.

In addition to her designs of wall hangings, carpets and rugs, Dorn also produced wallpaper and graphics, having studied graphic design at Stanford University prior to coming to live and work in London. We will explore her extraordinary career and position her place as a designer whose name should be forever enshrined in the history books of British 20th century Art Deco.

Pamela Campbell-Johnston

MA Hons Art History, St Andrew's University. Over 30 years of lecturing experience to undergraduates, adult groups, and to Friends and Patrons of the Royal Academy of Arts as part of the Adult Education Department's programme of events.

She has also conducted numerous guided tours and focused gallery talks on individual works of art. Specialises in British Domestic Architecture and Modern British Art. Over 12 years' experience at the Royal Academy. Work experience also undertaken at Bonhams, Art Loss Register, National Trust. Now a freelance art consultant and lecturer. Recently curated a collection for the Lansdowne Club.

No booking necessary. The lecture is free to Arts Society Horsham members and £8 on the door for non-members. All are welcome.

Wednesday 11 June at 10.45am

Brighton Road Baptist Church, Horsham RH13 5BD

See: theartssociety.org/Horsham for programme of lectures.

1 . Contributed Modernist Rug Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Claridge's Hotel lobby. Floor design, Marion Dorn Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Wallpaper, Marion Dorn Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Collage, Marion Dorn Photo: Submitted