From London to Chichester: “Poor Shirley Must Make Her Escape” comes to the Nest on its way to Edinburgh
“In today’s challenging climate for arts funding, we knew we had to take matters into our own hands,” says Hammond. “Captain’s Daughter together with Evol Creation launched a Kickstarter campaign in September that successfully raised the funds needed to bring this production to life - a testament to the passion of its supporters. It proved that audiences are hungry for bold, original theatre and are willing to support it”.
The production arrives at The Nest with its original cast reunited under the additional creative guidance of award-winning director Sean Turner (Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England, The Play That Goes Wrong). "Chichester Festival Theatre has played such a crucial part in the UK theatre scene; we were thrilled when they launched The Nest,” Hammond adds. “That a theatre with such reputational heft would create a space offering opportunities to up and coming creators is so valuable. The Nest represents a vital stepping stone for our company.”
"The Nest is the perfect home for this reimagined version of Shirley,” says Maya McQueen who plays the eponymous Shirley. “We are so excited to have the opportunity to perform here."
