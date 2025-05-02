From National Walking Month to ‘Walk With Purpose’ on Worthing seafront

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As National Walking Month gets underway in May, Worthing’s leading local social care charity, Guild Care, is encouraging everyone to keep up the momentum by signing up for its feel-good fundraising event of the summer, Walk With Purpose, on Sunday 20th July 2025.

Taking in the scenic Worthing seafront, Walk With Purpose offers three circular routes to choose from, depending on your fitness level and abilities. Pace yourself with a 10k, take on the 5k, or sign up for a shorter, more accessible distance designed to ensure the event is open to families and friends of all ages.

Whether you're walking in memory of a loved one, keeping your steps up in the fresh air with friends, or simply showing your support for local people, every step helps Guild Care continue its charitable work in the local community.

Family festival where everyone’s welcome

After completing their chosen Walk With Purpose route, walkers and their families are invited to celebrate with a lively family festival by the seafront. There will be an entertainment stage with a variety of talented acts, a selection of food stalls, and activities for the younger family members.

Walking that makes a difference

“Walking is one of the easiest ways to feel better, look after your own wellbeing, and of course get your daily step count up,” said Sophie Barton, events officer at Guild Care. “Joining Walk With Purpose means you’re not only doing something good for yourself, you’re also helping us continue our work with the older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities, who rely on the generosity of our local supporters for the services we provide all year round.”

Sophie added, “As lots of people get into walking for their physical & mental health during National Walking Month in May, Walk With Purpose is a great way to keep that habit going into July and beyond! We understand that not everyone can walk for miles though, so we’ve designed our routes so that as many people as possible can take part, whether you're a regular hiker or bringing the little ones. We’d love to see everyone coming along to enjoy the day and pledge their support to a cause that means so much to so many people in our town.”

Guild Care is delighted to confirm that this year’s event will be sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins who generously champion the charitable work that Guild Care does to help local people in and around Worthing.

To take part in Walk With Purpose with your local community, book your tickets at www.walkwithpurpose.info or find out more at www.guildcare.org.