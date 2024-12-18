From the North Pole to Brighton: Mash Santa and his Punk Elves are coming to town

Mash Santa and his punk elves will be taking to the streets of Brighton on Saturday, December 21 to deliver the gift of MASH GANG.

To celebrate the launch of Mash Gang’s new alcohol-free beer, Lesser Evil, Mash Santa and his punk elves will be out and about Brighton’s city centre and sea front on Saturday, December 21, between 11am and 7pm.

Whether you are doing a little bit of last-minute Christmas shopping or in town for the Burning of the Clocks festival, keep an eye out for the man in red and his pink and blue elves.

Those on both the naughty and nice list can grab a can of Lesser Evil and enjoy an indulgent 0.5% ABV pastry stout, offering a taste of vanilla and creamy oats, spiked with a rather extravagant amount of sweet and sour cherry juice.

What’s more, Mash Gang likes to mix things up, so those who share with Santa a story of when they were naughty, will also receive a wrapped, rather alternative Christmas gift!