From tragedy to melancholy, the wonderful world of literature

By Kevin Gargini
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 05:22 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 09:52 BST
Inspirational short stories in the author’s fourth endeavour.

The Southwater author of The Book of Tragic Short Stories Vol 1-3, Kevin Gargini, has released the follow up, A Rough Guide to a Melancholy World. A new book with nine incredible, stories of love, revenge and redemption.

As usual the West Sussex author has included his unique style with twists and turns that will hopefully attract a new generation of readers. The author takes the reader on a journey of discovery in the story, John The Religion Collector, a lost man in search of belonging. The story Where’s My Angel?, is a love story between two people who believed they were destined for loneliness and a horror classic in The Curious Garden.

The new book, along with the author’s previous work is available for download and in paperback at Amazon.

