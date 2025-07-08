From tragedy to melancholy, the wonderful world of literature

Inspirational short stories in the author’s fourth endeavour.

The Southwater author of The Book of Tragic Short Stories Vol 1-3, Kevin Gargini, has released the follow up, A Rough Guide to a Melancholy World. A new book with nine incredible, stories of love, revenge and redemption.

As usual the West Sussex author has included his unique style with twists and turns that will hopefully attract a new generation of readers. The author takes the reader on a journey of discovery in the story, John The Religion Collector, a lost man in search of belonging. The story Where’s My Angel?, is a love story between two people who believed they were destined for loneliness and a horror classic in The Curious Garden.