Fun and fitness at free dance classes for over-65s in Worthing

A fun new opportunity for local residents aged 65 and over has been launched at Guild Care’s Creating Connections sessions held at Methold House, Worthing.

Free dance classes for all abilities will take place on alternate Tuesday mornings from 11am to 12noon, courtesy of Guild Care and All Steps Dance.

The lessons will be led by a qualified dance instructor to encourage movement to a range of different musical genres. Depending on requests, future classes could include modern dance, ballet or jazz, along with any other styles members would like to try.

This initiative is not just about the physical benefits of dance which include improved balance, co-ordination, and a positive boost to mental wellbeing. Activities such as this also help to combat social isolation by bringing people together in a friendly environment.

The dance classes provide a chance to connect with others in the community and may even create new friendships.

Megan Cohen of Creating Connections at Guild Care, said: “We were delighted to be approached by the team at All Steps, as dance is something that has such a widespread appeal - especially with Strictly Come Dancing now on our TVs. Our dance classes aren’t competitive though.

"They’re all about enjoying yourself, moving to the music, and maybe even getting a little fitter – you don’t even need to have rhythm!”

Each of the new dance lessons can be done seated or standing, with all levels of fitness catered for. Dancers should wear comfortable clothes and no special equipment or prior experience is needed.

Becoming a member of Creating Connections is also free, and although the All Steps Dance sessions are free to attend, spaces must be booked in advance to secure your space. Call the Creating Connections team on 01903 528635 or email [email protected] - and keep dancing!