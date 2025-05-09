Fun dog show to take place in Angmering
Come along to our Fun Dog Show - in conjunction with WADARS. on 10 May 2025 - 11-4pm - Mayflower Park, Angmering.
- The 'Angmering FREE Fun Dog Show,' a fun, family day out in a dog friendly environment
- Saturday 10 May
- Mayflower Park, Angmering
- 11:00am - 4pm
- Enter your dog into one of our dog competitions, from Best Rescue to Waggiest Tail and others, (dogs can only be registered at the event by completing a registration form which can be downloaded from our website. Paper copies are available from our office from Tuesday 6th May!)
- There will be stalls selling all sorts of doggy items including food, toys and
- Dog equipment.
- Organisations advising on dog training, dog therapy, plus lots more.
- Meet representatives from Wadars Animal Rescue, members of their Animal Welfare Team will be on hand to share advice, answer your questions, and tell you more about their vital work.
- For us humans there will be a food and drink vendors, a tasty burger or maybe you prefer a slice of pizza or two! If you have a really sweet tooth, maybe candy floss or ice-cold slushy.
- For our younger visitors there will be inflatables to enjoy, enjoy free play on Mickey's Magic Kingdom and have their faces painted for free!
- A raffle will be held in aid of Wadars, cash and card payments possible.
- More information is available on our website, so click on the link to find out more.