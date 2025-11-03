Fun festive events programme will support city and bring plenty of joy to Chichester

Running from 28 November, the programme features storytelling sessions for pre-schoolers, a silent disco, concerts, a DJ set for teens, a specially-commissioned pantomime and a children’s magic show and disco in The Guildhall.

People of all ages will be able to enjoy a wide range of events as part of Chichester District Council’s Priory Park events programme.

Running from November 28, the programme features storytelling sessions for pre-schoolers, a silent disco, concerts, a DJ set for teens, a specially-commissioned pantomime and a children’s magic show and disco in The Guildhall.

“The programme has been put together to help enhance the Festive Market which will be running on two weekends this December in East Street and North Street as well as supporting all the other activities that will be happening within the city centre,” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Licensing, Communications and Events at Chichester District Council.

“Following feedback from last year we have expanded our programme so that there is something happening every week following the lights switch-on (taking place on 22 November) up until Christmas. The programme has also been carefully developed to be as inclusive and as welcoming as possible for everyone in the district.

“At the heart of the celebrations will be the stunning Guildhall building in Chichester’s Priory Park which will be beautifully set with a beautiful decorative Christmas willow bauble sculpture which will welcome visitors and set the festive scene. As well as helping to create joyful and memorable experiences for people across our communities, our events programme is also aimed at supporting our local businesses, attracting more visitors to our beautiful city and helping to create a bustling, vibrant atmosphere at this wonderful time of year.”

The fun kicks off on Friday, November 28 and Saturday, November 29 with a specially-commissioned live performance trail called Sounds of Home. With several performance times starting from 4pm, people will be able to visit different historical sites around the city and enjoy live music, spoken word and drama along the theme of ‘home’. Starting from the Guildhall, people can take part in a craft activity and then collect a map to follow the trail, which takes around one hour to complete.

Later in the evenings people can also book onto a separate Adult Silent Disco 8pm to 10pm on the same days, which will be hosted by DJ Zigs inside The Guildhall.

On Sunday, November 30 there will be a magic show and festive disco for under-10s with Adam the Magic Man, while local storyteller Chris North will return with a series of storytelling sessions for under-fives starting on Tuesday, December 9. He will bring a series of stories including ‘One Snowy Night’ to life, and little-ones and their grown-ups will be invited to join in and make the sound effects.

The Chichester Festive Market will take place on Saturday 6, Sunday 7 December and then the following weekend on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 December.

Adults will be able to enjoy the soothing sounds of a festive sound bath on Thursday, December 11 while Mike Carey and his Big House Jazz Band will return for the Festive Jazz Café on Tuesday, December 16, complete with actors, poets and special guests.

La Diva, the popular show choir from Bishop Luffa School will create an evening of feel-good music and festive songs with their Carol Concert on Thursday, December 18 while young people aged 11-16 will be able to enjoy a special Festive Beatz and Bass DJ night on Friday, December 19 thanks to Chichester-based Creative Beatz.

These events are in addition to The Priory Park Pantomime which will return with more magic and mayhem from Fairy Sparkle, Santa, Mrs Santa and Norman the Elf. Shows take place on 5,6,7 and 12,13,14 December at various times.

The programme has been part-funded using money from the UK Government.

In addition, Chichester District Council is also partnering with the Chichester BID (Business Improvement District) and Chichester City Council to deliver an interactive festive lights installation at Chichester Cathedral’s Bell Tower.

Tickets and places for all Priory Park Festivities events can be booked through The Novium Museum at: www.thenovium.org.uk/christmasevents

For more information about Chichester District Council’s Festivities in Priory Park, seasonal parking offers and even more Christmas information, people can go to: www.chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas

People can also follow the council’s Facebook, X and Instagram pages plus the events and markets Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets

For regular updates about council events people can also sign up to Chichester District Council’s monthly email newsletter Initiatives + at: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts