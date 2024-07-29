Fun summer activities for kids with Sussex Past this August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school holidays are finally here and Sussex Past have an exciting line-up of activities for kids this summer at three of their fabulous heritage properties: Fishbourne Roman Palace, near Chichester, Lewes Castle and Michelham Priory, near Hailsham.

This summer, Sussex Past invites children to step back in time with a series of fun activities at their wonderful heritage sites. Kids can enjoy hands-on history and explore various themes, including the Romans, Tudors, and nature-based adventures.

1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 August - Historic Hijinks at Fishbourne Roman Palace – 11am-4pm

Every Thursday in August, Fishbourne Roman Palace will be hosting a range of fun family activities taking place across the site, including arts and crafts, activity trails, games and history-themed dressing-up. On top of this, visitors can marvel at the magnificent mosaics, explore the recreated Roman gardens and browse around the museum.

7 August - History Hunters at Michelham Priory - 11am-3pm

At History Hunters, kids get to become an archaeologist for the day! They will dig for hidden treasure, learn how to identify their finds and set about recording them. There will also be some hands-on creative fun with clay and weaving, a chance to see genuine artefacts and weaponry up close and get trained to take part in a Saxon shield wall.

13 and 14 August - Growing Wild For Nature with the Garden Guardians at Michelham Priory - 10am-4pm

Two days of nature-inspired activities hosted by the Garden Guardians. With a variety of family-friendly activities throughout each day, including: storytelling, seed planting, nature-themed quizzes, arts and crafts and seedball making to help grow wildflowers and support local wildlife.

17-18 August - Meet the Ancestors at Fishbourne Roman Palace - 11am-3pm

Raven Tor Living History will be descending upon Fishbourne Roman Palace and bringing history to life, from the sword-wielding Iron Age, to the Normans and through to the Stuarts, as well as giving a realistic glimpse into the lives of pirates, buccaneers and smugglers from the 18th century and beyond. There will be demonstrations throughout the day, from weapons and armour to costumes and crafts, ending with a battle royal involving each time period.

20 – 21 August – Growing Wild For Nature with the Garden Guardians at Lewes Castle – 10am-4pm

Two days of nature-inspired activities hosted by the Garden Guardians. With a variety of family-friendly activities throughout each day, including: storytelling, seed planting, nature-themed quizzes, arts and crafts and seedball making to help grow wildflowers and support local wildlife.

21 August - Homefront Heroes at Michelham Priory - 11am-3pm

Kids can get stuck into hands-on activities inspired by wartime life. They will get to explore history through an artefact handling table and learn the art of secret communication with codes and cyphers. They can write letters home using dip pens, participate in tank hunting, and air raid drills and get creative with make-do-and-mend pom-poms and colouring.

28 August - Tudor Time Travellers at Michelham Priory - 11am-3pm

Kids will embark on a delightful journey back to the Tudor era, where they can create their own miniature knot garden, unlock secrets with codes and cyphers and write letters on scrolls using quill pens. Other activities include Tudor-themed embroidery and colouring and a chance to dress-up as their favourite Tudor monarch!

Gavin Stewart, Acting Chief Executive of Sussex Past, said: “From digging in a giant sandpit of archaeological treasures, to fantastic arts and crafts, to dressing up as kings and queens, to discovering nature and going on a bug-hunt, there is no shortage of fun things for kids to do at Fishbourne Roman Palace and Michelham Priory this summer. All of these activities are either included in general admission to the property that day or are just £1 extra on the price of a regular child’s ticket.”

For each of these activities, all visitors will enjoy full access to the historic properties and gardens.

At Fishbourne Roman Palace, visitors can explore the country’s largest collection of Roman mosaics still in their original setting and visit the palace’s recreated Roman grounds. Children's activities cost £1 per child, in addition to general admission.

At Michelham Priory, visitors can discover the history behind the Priory’s beautiful grounds and buildings, including the Elizabethan Great Barn, the historic house and the medieval herb gardens. Entry for children to Michelham Priory on the dates stated above is absolutely free, with free activities.

At Lewes Castle visitors can climb the zig-zag steps to reveal panoramic views of the South Downs, dress-up as royalty and enjoy the adjacent Museum of Sussex Archaeology. Entry for children to Lewes Castle on the dates stated above is absolutely free, with free activities.