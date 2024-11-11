Fund-raising Merry Melodies Christmas concert at St Mary’s Church, Horsham

Horsham Matters is kicking off the festive season with a very special fundraising concert at St Mary’s Church, Horsham, at the end of November.

The charity that runs Horsham District Foodbank is hosting the Merry Melodies concert on the evening of Saturday, November 30, featuring Christmas tunes by contemporary gospel choir Singergy, the Christmas Chamber Choir and local legend Jodie Munday. The event is being sponsored by Howden.

Funds raised from the concert will help support the charity’s work tackling food poverty as the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit residents from all walks of life. The charity has seen demand for its services rise as a result and, so far, this year it has provided almost 6,500 food parcels to individuals experiencing food poverty.

It expects this Christmas to be difficult for many families and will again be providing Christmas parcels alongside operating its food banks. Last year it provided 1,500 food parcels, including 300 Christmas parcels.

Alongside food for its 16 weekly food bank sessions, the charity provides holistic support including household budget and benefit advice, debt referral as well as essential household items and energy vouchers.

Emma Elnaugh, Managing Director, said “We are grateful to our community who support our work and donate to us. Unfortunately, demand for our services continues to increase, and we continue to see first-time users needing to use the food bank as their budget does not allow them to cover all their essentials.

"We hope our fundraising event not only helps us raise funds and awareness in the community but also brings much needed cheer to our supporters that attend. ‘’

For tickets and more information, please visit www.horsham-matters.org.uk or pop into its charity shop, Love It Again, on West Street. Tickets cost £12.