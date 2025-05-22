Fundraising fiesta success at Shoreham

There were smiles, laughter and some fabulous dancing at the charity event on Sunday.

Jo Gibson, owner of Zumba With Jo...Let's Go! hosted her fifth fundraiser at the Shoreham Centre, this time for local charity Turning Tides.

Joined by seven professional dance fitness instructors from London and Sussex, two hours of Zumba, Zumba Gold, BollyX and Broadway Boogie kept the crowd on their feet. Town Crier, Bob Smytherman opened the event in true style!

More than £1200 was raised to help support reducing homelessness in Sussex.

Dance fitness fiesta! Can you see yourself?placeholder image
There was also a wonderful cake stall selling home cooked goodies contributed by her many class participants. Cakes alone raised a whopping £245

The Just Giving page is still open for donations, just search Zumba With Jo.

