Fundraising jazz lunch to support St Richard’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, August 31, Friends of Chichester Hospitals are hosting a charity jazz lunch raising funds for vital equipment at St Richard’s Hospital.

The money raised will be spent on diagnostic equipment for the gynaecology and urology departments and will benefit patients not only by improving diagnosis of several conditions but should also reduce waiting times.

This fabulous fundraising afternoon includes a Pimms reception, delicious buffet lunch and the sounds of the Simply Jazz Quartet. It is being held at Great Ballard School, Eartham, Chichester PO18 0LR (free car parking available), from 12.30-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets cost £25 per person and can be booked online at https://www.friendsofchichesterhospitals.org.uk/events/

Book now for Lunch with Jazz.

This event promises to be great fun and will continue Friends of Chichester Hospitals’ efforts to provide much needed resources for St Richard's Hospital and local mental health services.

In the last year the charity has provided funding for vital equipment to improve diagnosis and treatment of patients in the gynaecology, paediatric, ophthalmology and gastroenterology units and much more.

For further information visit https://www.friendsofchichesterhospitals.org.uk/