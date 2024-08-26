Fundraising jazz lunch to support St Richard’s
The money raised will be spent on diagnostic equipment for the gynaecology and urology departments and will benefit patients not only by improving diagnosis of several conditions but should also reduce waiting times.
This fabulous fundraising afternoon includes a Pimms reception, delicious buffet lunch and the sounds of the Simply Jazz Quartet. It is being held at Great Ballard School, Eartham, Chichester PO18 0LR (free car parking available), from 12.30-4pm.
Tickets cost £25 per person and can be booked online at https://www.friendsofchichesterhospitals.org.uk/events/
This event promises to be great fun and will continue Friends of Chichester Hospitals’ efforts to provide much needed resources for St Richard's Hospital and local mental health services.
In the last year the charity has provided funding for vital equipment to improve diagnosis and treatment of patients in the gynaecology, paediatric, ophthalmology and gastroenterology units and much more.
For further information visit https://www.friendsofchichesterhospitals.org.uk/
