Fundraising spring sale for Horsham Men in Sheds

Local charity Horsham Men in Sheds are holding a fundraising spring sale on Saturday March 11.

Men's Shed Horsham

The sale will feature pre-loved and refurbished tools available for purchase, alongside items made by the Shedders including Christmas themed wooden decorations and toys.

The sale will take place outside the Shed in Duke's Square from 9.30am to 12.30pm and both cash and cards will be accepted.

All electrical items are PAT tested and buyers can browse a wide range of tools and equipment and beautiful handmade wooden pieces, all at bargain prices - come along and have a rummage! Tool donations are also welcome.

Men’s Shed Horsham (MSH) was established in 2016 to promote social inclusion amongst men in the local area and now has over 75 members.

Its main aims are to help combat loneliness and social isolation and to promote physical and mental wellbeing, through the provision of a workshop environment.

At the Shed, based in Duke's Square, off Denne Road, Horsham, members can share and learn new skills, working on personal and Shed projects in a supportive, friendly environment, regardless of their skill level or previous experience. Membership is open to all men over the age of 18.

The Shed is registered with the Charity Commission (Charity number: 1173345) and all monies raised go back into supporting members.