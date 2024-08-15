Gallery North, Hailsham celebrates 20 years of art and community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gallery North, a cherished cultural hub in the heart of Hailsham, is thrilled to announce its forthcoming 20th anniversary exhibition ‘Reflections & Echoes’.

This special commemorative event will showcase the gallery’s rich history of promoting local artists and fostering a vibrant arts community in East Sussex.

Running from August 31 until October 26, the exhibition will feature a curated selection of works from artists who have exhibited at Gallery North over the past two decades. Visitors can expect a diverse range of styles, mediums, and perspectives, reflecting the gallery’s commitment to showcasing the breadth and depth of contemporary art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gallery Manager Jennifer West comments: “It has been a great privilege and a joy managing Gallery North for the past 20 years. This 20th anniversary exhibition highlights just a few of the wonderful artists who have shown their work over the last two decades, with over 300 established artists and new emerging artists having exhibited during this time.

Reflections & Echoes Exhibition.

"In addition to running art classes and workshops, we have also worked with many local schools, care homes, and other community organisations.

"A huge thank you to Wealden District Council and Hailsham Town Council for supporting us, and our amazing team of volunteers who keep the doors open- without them the gallery could not have continued.

"Our visitors books are full of appreciative comments from both local and further afield visitors who have been delighted to discover a gallery in the heart of Hailsham. Long may it continue!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the art on display, the gallery will be running a series of specially funded ‘Wellbeing Through Art’ workshops, designed to engage the local community and celebrate the gallery’s contribution to the local arts. They are free to anyone on benefit or with refugee status. Others wishing to join the workshops will need to pay £20 each.

A few of the Gallery North stewards with Jennifer West (seated, centre).

The 20th anniversary exhibition is a testament to the enduring support of the Hailsham community. Gallery North invites everyone to join in the celebration and experience the power of art to reflect, inspire and connect.

Gallery North is National Lottery funded and supported by the Chalk Cliff Trust and Wealden District Council. Opening hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 10am – 1pm and Thursday to Saturday 10am – 4pmhttps://artgallerynorth.co.uk/