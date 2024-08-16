Gallery: selection of aircraft and Red Arrows take to the skies at Airbourne event in Eastbourne

The Red Arrows brightened up cloudy skies over Eastbourne this afternoon. Making a special appearance to celebrate Airbourne's 30th anniversary whilst celebrating their own 60th anniversary season.

This was part of the four event which began on Thursday 15 August, with plenty more displays planned over the coming days.

Throughout the event, mascots Ace and Aimee Air Bear will be around for hugs and selfies. They’ll also be giving away stickers and collecting money for Airbourne and its nominated charities.

Three charities have been revealed as beneficiaries this year. The People’s Charity – voted by the public - is Forward Facing, which supports families whose children are living with long-term or life-limiting conditions.

The Sussex-based charity will join two Rotary Club selected charities at the show – Marie Curie and East Sussex-based Care for the Carers.

1 . Eastbourne Airbourne Red Arrows passing Photo: Submitted

2 . Eastbourne Airbourne The Red Arrows performing rollbacks Photo: Submitted

3 . Eastbourne Airbourne The Red Arrows performing rollbacks Photo: Submitted