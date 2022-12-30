Mark your calendars for the recording of two radio shows on the evening of February 28 2023 at Ditchling Village Hall.
This legendary show poses questions from a live audience to a panel of well known Horticultural Experts. Since its maiden broadcast in 1947, Gardeners’ Question Time has become essential weekly listening to the nation’s green-fingered enthusiasts, answering over 30,000 of their questions.
We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting event. Join us for a glass of wine or hot drink and be ready with your interesting gardening question! Doors open at 5.30pm with recording at 6.30pm.Tickets are priced £4.50 and are limited.
These will be on sale from 1st February from the Ditchling Post Office.