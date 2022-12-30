BBC Radio Four’s Gardeners’ Question Time is coming to Ditchling.

Mark your calendars for the recording of two radio shows on the evening of February 28 2023 at Ditchling Village Hall.

This legendary show poses questions from a live audience to a panel of well known Horticultural Experts. Since its maiden broadcast in 1947, Gardeners’ Question Time has become essential weekly listening to the nation’s green-fingered enthusiasts, answering over 30,000 of their questions.

We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting event. Join us for a glass of wine or hot drink and be ready with your interesting gardening question! Doors open at 5.30pm with recording at 6.30pm.Tickets are priced £4.50 and are limited.